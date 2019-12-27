Week 17 At The Bills Provides Jets With A Measuring Stick For Their Growth

If 2019 means something for the New York Jets, it will be measured by the growth of the offense throughout the course of the year. After all, that is what Adam Gase was brought in to do with the team this year.

Gase, in his first year as head coach of the 6-9 Jets, took over an offense that showed promise last year but struggled to find consistency. After a first half of the season where the Jets showed considerable growing pains moving the ball and scoring points, it all has seemingly turned a corner the final two months.

Sunday’s game at the playoff-bound Buffalo Bills (10-5) provides an interesting look back for the Jets. This was the team’s Week 1 opponent, back when the Jets had their own postseason aspirations. A 17-16 comeback win by the Bills now sets the Jets up for a barometer on their season’s progress. This is a measuring stick to see how far they’ve come.

Over the past two months, the Jets have grown as an offense as second-year quarterback Sam Darnold has taken a significant step forward in his development. It is a stretch where the Jets have gone 5-2, taking momentum into a Bills game that may be meaningless in the standings for both teams but can send the Jets into the offseason with promise and potential.

“I think our offense has come a long way since then. I feel like I've come a long way. I thought just as a whole, we've gotten better,” Darnold told reporters on Thursday.

“We've learned from our mistakes that we've made and again, that's what it's about. It's about continuing to get better. Obviously, there is a lot that we need to continue to improve every single week. This game is just another step, I think, in the right direction towards improvement.”

And now, under a more poised and polished Darnold in recent weeks, the Jets are moving the ball, limiting mistakes, eliminating turnovers and, managing to win games.

That the Jets are managing to win games is important because the offense isn’t completely there or polished. The offensive line is desperate for offseason revamping and decisions will need to be made on re-signing playmaker wide receiver Robby Anderson (one a one-year contract) and running back Le’Veon Bell, the team’s big splash acquisition last offseason who is reportedly trade bait this looming offseason.

Last week’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers wasn’t the prettiest of games from Darnold, understandable certainly given how good the pass rush was that he faced. But since a Week 12 win over the Oakland Raiders, the Jets offense has taken a step forward.

In that game, Darnold had 313 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in a blowout win of the Raiders.

“I think the Oakland game was one, where just some things pre-snap looked really good, just communication-wise,” Gase said during his Thursday press conference.

“I think every game after that you see improvement each week. Usually, when I see him talking at the line of scrimmage and he's moving fast and he's getting set and there's a lot of time left on the clock, that's when I feel like he's feeling really good.”