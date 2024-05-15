What to Expect from New York Jets' 2024 NFL Schedule Ahead of Wednesday's Release
The New York Jets are likely to land multiple marquee time slots when the NFL releases its 2024 schedule in full on Wednesday evening.
With four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback, the Jets will be nationally relevant again while being seen as an asset by network television executives.
"There's a lot of really good storylines in the league right now, one of which is Aaron Rodgers," said NFL VP for broadcasting Mike North during a comprehensive interview on the It's Always Gameday in Buffalo podcast with Sal Capaccio and Matthew Bove. "This time [late April] last year, we were all in on the Jets. Everybody was. He made it four plays, and that schedule suffered as a result. Now, he seems like he's healthy. He seems like he's relevant. The Jets seem to have gotten better, so are we all in again on the Jets?"
As the NFL network partners began trickling out select matchup dates, we learned that New York will contest at least two games in standalone windows, including an October 6 battle against the Minnesota Vikings in London.
For the second year in a row, the Jets will play in the Monday Night Football opener. This time, they will kick off on the road against the Super Bowl LVIII runner-up San Francisco 49ers.
Last year's September 11 game against the Buffalo Bills drew mega ratings for the MNF franchise.
Earlier this month, I identified five primetime matchups that make sense for Gang Green in 2024, and one of the Jets-Bills divisional battles appears destined for marquee billing.
"Every time Aaron Rodgers plays Josh Allen that feels like must-see TV now. It was last year. I think it is again," said North.
Here are a few factors to keep in mind when speculating about the Jets' 2024 schedule.
The Opponents
Although dates and times are to be announced, their opponents have been set since the conclusion of the 2023 campaign.
In addition to home-and-homes with their three AFC East divisional rivals, New York will play one game against every AFC South and NFC West team. They also face the reigning third-place finishers from the NFC North, AFC North and AFC West divisions.
With 17 total dates, the annual rotation between conferences tabs the Jets with nine road games this season.
Home (8): Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos
Away (9): Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings
America's Black Friday Team?
Will there be one and will it be the Jets?
New York hosted the Miami Dolphins in the inaugural NFL Black Friday Game last November, and there's been speculation that the league could designate the Jets as the annual site of the post-Thanksgiving affair.
The reigning Super Bowl champion gets the Thursday Night Football opener. The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys have Thanksgiving.
Will the Jets become Amazon's team?
Thanksgiving and Christmas Plans
In addition to the Thanksgiving primetime nightcap that follows the Lions and Cowboys, the NFL plans to play on Christmas Day again in 2024. With the holiday falling on a Wednesday, the selected teams will be asked to play on the prior Saturday, too.
"The more of these teams that have quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, superstars that everybody wants to watch, how often can we pair them up with each other. How often can we get those on the big national windows, whether it's on Christmas or Thanksgiving, or a Sunday night or a Monday night," said North.
With players like Rodgers, Breece Hall and Sauce Gardner, New York might slide into America's holiday plans.