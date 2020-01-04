What The Mock Drafts Are Saying About The Jets

Mock drafts are an exercise in futility, especially at this time in the calendar when the college bowl season isn’t done, the NFL postseason is set to begin this weekend let alone free agency isn’t even close to being in sight.

And yet, here it is, early January and over half the league’s fans are consumed with mock drafts.

And the New York Jets, picking at No. 11, truly are no different in this regard. The draft provides a reason for optimism for a team that is a couple pieces away from being a playoff contender.

A look at several prominent national outlets and their thoughts on what the Jets will do this year in the draft:

Walter Camp Football – A common theme for the Jets throughout the year was the need to address issues along the offensive line. The pick from the respected WalterCampFootball.com site is Mekhi Becton, an offensive tackle out of Louisville who some think can also play guard.

“At 6-7, 340, Mekhi Becton is a massive human being,” the mock draft writes for the Jets, noting the need to protect quarterback Sam Darnold. “Despite his size, however, Becton is athletic and flexible.”

Bleacher Report – Defensive back isn’t a popular pick in most mock drafts for the Jets given their offensive needs. But Mandela Namaste thinks the Jets would go with a defensive back, not a horrible idea given their need to add a lockdown cornerback to complement starting safeties Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye.

B/R has the Jets going with Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson, who at 6-foot-1-inches has good height and solid production in the SEC. Wouldn’t address needs along the offensive line or at wide receiver but Henderson would change the dynamic of the defense.

USA TODAY- Another mock draft has the Jets going along the offensive line, easily the team’s most pressing need this offseason. The Jets need to make an investment that adds a high-end guard and tackle to augment what is arguably the team’s weakest unit this past season.

Tristan Wirfs, the Iowa left tackle, is the pick from Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz.

“Gang Green likely won't be able to corral all the offensive line help it needs in one offseason, but scooping up Wirfs would be a good start,” Middlehurts-Schwartz wrote.

Wirfs is considered the second or third best tackle in this draft and is projected as a decade-long starter with Pro Bowl potential.