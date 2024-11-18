Why New York Jets Boss Opted to Bench Young Defender Against Colts
The New York Jets got safety Chuck Clark back from injury for Sunday’s game with Indianapolis. He slid into the starting lineup as expected.
What wasn’t expected is that he didn’t slide in alongside veteran Tony Adams. In fact, the Jets (3-8) benched Adams in favor of Clark and he didn’t play.
So, why? Well, Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich isn’t saying.
"I'd rather not expand on that,” he said to reporters on Monday. He also said that “a lot of different things went into the decision.”
Adams now has two weeks to wait until he gets another crack at the lineup — or the bench — as the Jets head into their bye week and then host Seattle on Dec. 1.
The 25-year-old has missed some time due to injuries this season, as he missed two games after he suffered a hamstring injury. He returned for the Arizona game.
In that game against the Cardinals, he was one of the highest-producing defenders on the field, as he finished with 10 total tackles (five solo) in a game where New York missed 20 tackles for the second game this season.
There was no hint during the week that Adams might get benched.
He was undrafted in 2022 coming out of Illinois and the Jets signed him to a free-agent deal. He made the final roster coming out of the preseason and he appeared in 11 games and made one start.
His production took a jump last season as he played in 15 games and he finished with 83 tackles (55 solo) with five passes defended.
He also had three interceptions, including a critical pick in the Jets’ Week 6 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
He picked off quarterback Jalen Hurts with two minutes remaining and returned it to the Eagles’ 8-yard line. That set up New York’s game-winning touchdown on offense.
Clark returned and finished with six tackles, including three solo, against the Colts. His ACL injury in 2023 opened up playing time for Adams to come into his own.
Clark suffered a high ankle sprain against Buffalo on Oct. 14 and New York placed him on IR shortly after. The Jets went 1-3 without him in the lineup.
The Jets opened up his practice window last Wednesday and he was a full participant throughout the week and was reinstated to the 53-man roster on Saturday. The Jets released Alec Lindstrom to make room for Clark.