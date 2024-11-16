Why New York Jets Superstar's Return Next Year Could Be Good Thing
The 2024 New York Jets season has not unfolded as hoped. Their disappointing start and mounting challenges leave many questioning quarterback Aaron Rodgers' future and whether he should remain with New York after this year.
While critics point to his declining performance and media antics, Rodgers will more likely to stay in New York through next season.
Rodgers' financial impact is one reason the Jets are unlikely to move on after the season, though he could choose to retire. As highlighted by The Athletic, the Jets would face a massive $49 million dead cap hit if they were to move on after the season.
New York has the option to spread the hit over two years, but would still be a tough pill to swallow, especially with around 30 players set to hit the open market, including star cornerback D.J. Reed and tight end Tyler Conklin.
Beyond that, Yahoo Sports reported that wide receiver Davante Adams agreed to the trade to the Jets with the understanding that Rodgers would stay in New York through 2025. Given these considerations, cutting ties with him is far more complicated.
But keeping Rodgers is not just about cap management and promises. It actually presents an opportunity for New York to finally build a sustainable quarterback development system, a longstanding issue for the franchise.
In recent years, young quarterbacks like Sam Darnold and Zach Wilson were drafted with high expectations only to flounder due to a lack of structure, patience, and consistent mentorship.
To avoid repeating these mistakes, the Jets can use their first-round pick in April's NFL draft to select a talented young quarterback that would benefit from learning under Rodgers.
One of the top quarterback prospect is Miami Hurricanes star Cam Ward, who is enjoying a stellar season. Ward leads FBS in passing yards and touchdowns, showcasing a blend of arm talent, poise, and football IQ reminiscent of Rodgers.
Ward has high-level experience in a pro-style offense with diverse route concepts and varying progressions, giving him an excellent base to start learning a complex NFL offense. Coupled with his ability to make quick reads, deliver accurate throws, and create something out of nothing with his mobility and rocket arm, he is a compelling prospect with a meteoric ceiling.
Ward, like many young quarterbacks, would benefit from a period of adjustment to the speed and complexity of the NFL. Many rookie quarterbacks don't receive that time anymore. This is where keeping Rodgers becomes invaluable.
Successful quarterback transitions demand a structured approach that emphasizes both patience and preparedness. The Green Bay Packers set the example by giving Aaron Rodgers three years to learn behind Brett Favre and maintained that philosophy during the transition from Rodgers to Jordan Love.
Similarly, the Kansas City Chiefs allowed Patrick Mahomes to develop under the mentorship of Alex Smith. Both teams benefited from a deliberate, thoughtful process that protected their young quarterbacks from the immediate pressures of starting, ultimately paving the way for long-term success.
The Jets can likely replicate this success by retaining Rodgers for another season. While his on-field production has dipped, his value as a mentor and stabilizing presence in a turbulent franchise is undeniable.
By creating an environment where a young quarterback can learn, grow, and be prepared for the rigors of the NFL, the Jets can break their cycle of failed quarterback development and build a brighter future.
In the end, keeping Rodgers isn’t just about salvaging the present — it’s about laying the foundation for a stable and successful quarterback succession plan. For a franchise that has struggled to find consistency under center, this is the chance to change its narrative.
The Jets can turn their struggles into a pathway for long-term success, correctly building the next generation of quarterback talent.