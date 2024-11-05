Lions Acquire Star Pass-Rusher Za’Darius Smith From Browns in Big Deadline Trade
The Detroit Lions are acquiring Za’Darius Smith in a trade with the Cleveland Browns in a huge move at the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, per multiple reports.
The Browns dealt Smith and a 2026 seventh-round pick to the Lions in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick.
Smith, 32, is expected to boost the Lions’ pass-rushing corps after Aidan Hutchinson suffered a season-ending injury in Week 6. He has five sacks in nine games this season for Cleveland.
