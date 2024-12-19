Ben Johnson: 'There's a Fire' to Be NFL Head Coach
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has seen his name linked to a couple of NFL teams as a future coaching candidate.
Among them is the Lions' next opponent, the Chicago Bears.
Speaking to reporters Thursday, the talented play-caller was asked about having his name being included among candidates who are nearing becoming a head coach over the past couple of years.
"Yeah, I'd say this, I think there's a burning desire in every man to find what he's made out of and push the limits and see if he's got what it takes," Johnson said. "Yeah, there's a fire there. When that time is, I don't know when that would be, but there's certainly a fire there."
Johnson has risen up the coaching ranks and currently runs one of the top scoring offenses in the National Football League
Under his leadership, the Lions rank second in total offense and first in scoring. Quarterback Jared Goff ranks second in passing yards, behind only Cincinnati's Joe Burrow.
Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn have both positioned themselves to again be interviewed by other NFL teams, when the Lions 2024 season concludes.
"I'd say I'm much more prepared than I was the last two years. The local media has been very gracious on me this year by not bringing it up. So, no, the last couple years, getting thrown into the coordinator role, things get on you fast and you don't really have time to think about the future a whole lot. Now that I've been through the ringer a couple times, had some interviews, I certainly do feel more prepared, just from a big-picture standpoint."
Since taking over Anthony Lynn, Johnson has showcased why he is among the top play-callers in the league.
The 38-year-old expressed his desire to return to Motown this season after interviewing with a couple of teams last year during Detroit's playoff push.
Now having gained increased experience and confidence, Johnson has more of a reason to fulfill his natural desire to prove what he can accomplish.
Johnson wanted it known that while he is ready for whatever opportunities could come his way, his current focus is working towards achieving the goals established by the team this year.
"But right now, we've got three games left in the regular season, going into the postseason, and, honestly, this is why I wanted to be here," Johnson said. "I have an obligation to the people in the building to be right where my feet are. When I walk in and see the coaches staying long nights and working as hard as they're doing, and I come in and see the guys, the players in the meeting room and on the practice field attacking each day like they are, it's hard for my mind to wander much beyond what we're doing in the here and now."
The coordinator has been linked to the Bears, who fired Matt Eberflus following their loss to Detroit on Thanksgiving. It would be an intriguing situation for Johnson, as he would inherit 2024 top Draft pick Caleb Williams as the team's quarterback.
When asked about Williams, Johnson noted, “It’s been difficult to sit down and study every throw, but plenty of crossover tape over the course of the year. There’s no question this guy’s talented. I remember standing on the sideline last game and you can hear the ball whistle by you. He’s got quite a fastball and has some creativity to him and can extend plays, and is accurate down the field also. So I haven’t really dove in and can’t tell you much more beyond that, but he’s been impressive from afar.”