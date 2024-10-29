Frank Ragnow Q&A: Bucket List Fishing Spot, Playing Through Pain
The 6-1 Detroit Lions sit atop the NFC and currently on pace to possess home-field advantage throughout the postseason. The surging Lions continue to take on the hard-nosed identity of head coach Dan Campbell. No player arguably embodies that identity more than starting center Frank Ragnow.
Ragnow recently spoke exclusively with Lions OnSI while discussing his partnership with Campbell's Chunky and their Chunky Sacks Hunger relief program.
Ragnow discussed the toughness he displays, blocking for Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, his dream fishing expedition, which teammates and coaches he’d love to golf with, and more.
You're here today locally at Forgotten Harvest helping Campbell’s Chunky fight food inequality in the community on behalf of the Chunky Sacks Hunger relief program. Why is this cause so important to you and your family?
Frank Ragnow: You can look at my identity as an offensive lineman and it’s pretty obvious that I’m not comfortable skipping any meals. My family and I want to do anything we can to help provide food to those in need. It’s a no brainer. Campbell’s Chunky this year is donating 1,000 meals to Feeding America for every sack in the NFL this season. How can you not get on board with that?
It’s an incredible program. You’ve only missed four games over the last three seasons despite suffering several injuries. What fuels you to play through the pain and how much pride do you take in being available for your team?
Ragnow: I feel like it’s my job. It’s my job to be out there, to be available every Sunday. I owe that commitment to my teammates, to the coaching staff, and to this incredible fan base. That’s what I try to do. I try to stay true to that commitment regardless of whatever I’m dealing with.
You have a hard-nosed identity. You play the position the right way as a three-time Pro Bowler. You’re also incredibly tough, which we just touched on. Do you think that identity is one that comes from head coach Dan Campbell? Does it trickle all the way down?
Ragnow: To a certain extent, I would say yes. I think coach Dan Campbell has done a great job establishing a culture and an identity. I also think we have a lot of prideful guys in our locker room. We’re proud of who we are and where we come from. We want to represent the organization the right way.
You're blocking for two outstanding running backs in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. They are very different players. Do you have to alter your approach when blocking for one versus the other?
Ragnow: No, I don’t think I do. That’s the honest truth. As an offensive lineman, we just try to control what we can control, regardless of which running back is in the game. Our job is to ensure we have a hat on a hat (a blocker for every defender). We need to move guys off the line of scrimmage whether it’s Jahmyr (Gibbs) or David (Montgomery) in the game.
We’re fortunate to have two very special talents operating in our backfield. We do our job and let them figure out the rest (laughs).
I love that. What's your favorite play to run in the playbook? Something you hear in the huddle that gets you excited.
Ragnow: As an offensive lineman, we don’t like playing in pass protection. We all feel the same way about that. Any run play in the playbook has my support (laughs). I love blocking in the run game. That’s always a little easier for me to execute than anything else. I’m not picky though.
There’s nothing specific, like a counter, outside zone, something that gets you pulling on the move? Or maybe you prefer being more a phone-booth guy in the power/gap game?
Ragnow: Either/or. That’s the honest truth. Probably not the answer you’re looking for, but I really don’t have a preference. Whatever offensive coordinator Ben Johnson calls, I’m down to run it.
We have some fun questions for you before we let you go. We know you love fishing. Is there a dream fishing trip or excursion you still want to take in the offseason?
Ragnow: I’d love to fish for trout in the Northwest Territories in Canada. Whether that would be ice fishing in the winter, or fishing in the summer, either/or would be awesome. That’s something that’s on my bucket list. I love Canada, man. I go out there a bunch in the offseason.
We love hearing that. You also love to play golf. If you had to choose three teammates or coaches on a golfing trip, who are you choosing and why? Which ones gets to ride in the cart with you?
Ragnow: That’s an interesting question (laughs). I love that. Our head strength and conditioning coach Josh Schuller would get to ride in the cart with me (laughs). Josh and I, we’re like-minded kind of guys.
Jared Goff is a pretty good golfer. I also enjoy making fun of him once in a while (laughs). I’d probably give Taylor Decker that last spot. We’ve been together for seven years on the Detroit Lions. We’ve become pretty good buddies.
Those are some outstanding choices. We've appreciated your time today. We appreciate the work you’re doing with Chunky Sacks Hunger. In closing, what are your goals for the rest of the season?
Ragnow: I try not to get too far ahead of myself. I try to take things one practice, one game at a time. Everything else will take care of itself. I think we know we have a special group of guys. Guys are committed to working, committed to the process. We’ll see what happens.