Jared Goff Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff earned high honors for his perfect performance on Monday Night Football.
The veteran quarterback finished a pristine 18-for-18 through the air in a 42-29 win over the Seattle Seahawks. He threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns, along with a 7-yard receiving touchdown on a pass from wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
For his performance, he was awarded NFC Offensive Player of the Week.
It marked the second consecutive week that the Lions had a player earn honors, as punter Jack Fox won Special Teams Player of the Week last week after the Lions' win over the Arizona Cardinals.
On the season, Goff has thrown for 1,015 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions en route to leading the team to a 3-1 start. Coach Dan Campbell gave the veteran plenty of praise following the team's win Monday night.
Though Goff did not initially get a game ball in the immediate aftermath of the game, Campbell made sure to award him one during the team's meeting on Tuesday.
"I did not realize he was perfect. I did not know he was literally 18-for-18. But I knew he played really well – you could feel it – and he really found his rhythm early, and I thought he was seeing the field, played with rhythm, he had to move a little bit in the pocket," Campbell said. "I thought what really kickstarted him is he had to kind of move in the pocket, got spun around, and hung with (Jameson) Jamo (Williams) and hit him on the hook for the first down. It was big because he was rolling after that. But just a number of huge throws, played with poise, got us in the right play. It was a heck of a play down in the redzone on the catch, good throw by (Amon-Ra St.) Saint (Brown), had been working that."