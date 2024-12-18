Cominsky Unlikely to Return, Montgomery Seeking Third Opinion
The Detroit Lions had four players suffer significant injuries in their Weel 15 loss to the Buffalo Bills. They placed three of those players, including Alim McNeill, Carlton Davis and Khalil Dorsey, on injured reserve Tuesday.
Meanwhile, running back David Montgomery was not put on injured reserve. Coach Dan Campbell said that this decision was made because Montgomery is seeking a third opinion from doctors regarding his knee injury.
“David’s getting another opinion, he’s had a couple. And really, just see what this third one says,” Campbell said. “That’s why we have not put him on injured reserve. We’re in waiting mode here.”
Campbell explained that the running back, who has been a workhorse since coming to Detroit prior to last season, will have a number of deciding factors on whether or not he plays again this season.
In 14 games, Montgomery has rushed for 775 yards and 12 touchdowns on 185 carries. Even through the injury, he has remained in good spirits. Running backs coach Scottie Montgomery noted that a recent visit with the veteran running back left him feeling energized.
“I went over there (thinking) I’m gonna bring some juice, I’m gonna get him pumped and he’s gonna be ready to go, there’s no question about it," Scottie Montgomery said. "And when I walked out, I felt so much better because he pumped me up, he gave me the juice. So just gonna continue to support him, and if anyone can come back through it, you guys know, you guys have seen who he is, this is a guy that can definitely come back from it.”
Initially, Campbell said Monday that Montgomery would require surgery. However, the Lions are continuing to get opinions on the severity of the running back’s knee ailment.
“You have to, you have to. It is one of these injuries that is unique,” Campbell said. “You need to know, ’Is it stable? Is it fixed or will it scar?’ And then, certainly stable for now and for later. And then you’ve got to rely on him, ‘Hey man, I can do this.’ So it’s a combination of certainly of the doctors but him as well, where he thinks he can go with it. Can he protect himself and play at a high level? So we’re in a holding pattern, which as of right now is a positive.”
On a sour note, the Lions do not expect defensive end John Cominsky to return this season. Cominsky was injured early in training camp, suffering a torn MCL.
Cominsky had been a key piece of the Lions’ defensive rotation over the past two seasons and originally came to Detroit as a waiver-wire addition prior to the 2022 season.
“I think it’s unlikely. I think it’s unlikely. He’s tried, he’s been rehabbing.” Campbell said. “He’s doing it, it’s just trying to get over the last little hump here, it’s been tough. He’s done everything he can, and those guys are doing a heckuva job rehabbing him. But I think it’s unlikely.”
Notes
Montgomery will be among the Lions who will not practice, along with Brian Branch and multiple offensive linemen. Meanwhile, the Lions will officially designate safety Ifeatu Melifonwu and he has a chance to play on Sunday.