2017 Redraft: Lions Should Have Selected T.J. Watt and George Kittle

Imagine the Detroit Lions featuring an offense with tight end George Kittle and a defense led by linebacker T.J. Watt.

It could have occurred if general manager Bob Quinn did not make a couple of significant mistakes back in 2017.

At the time, Detroit decided to cut veteran DeAndre Levy and were in search of a replacement at linebacker.

Linebacker T.J. Watt © Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN beat writer Michael Rothstein explained why he felt linebacker Jarrad Davis was the correct choice at pick No. 21 of the first round back in 2017.

"He has high character, which is something that matters to the Lions from the top of their front office to the coaching staff. So there are no known red flags there," Rothstein wrote.

"He has shown he is a good closer, which means he’ll be able to get to running backs fast if they break past the first level of the defense. That speed and acceleration also should be enough to help in pass coverage of running backs and tight ends -- something the guy he’d be replacing, DeAndre Levy, did so well."

Davis was indeed selected at No. 21 while T.J. Watt was selected 30th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Watt has turned into one of the best linebackers in the NFL and is a staple of the Steelers defense.

He is the highest graded edge rusher in 2019, per PFF.

Davis has struggled his first three seasons in the league and was among the worst graded linebackers in 2019 per Pro Football Focus.

Tight end George Kittle © Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Roberts was a highly productive player while at Toledo.

He was scouted heavily, as the Lions met with him at the Senior Bowl and attended his pro day.

He scored 16 touchdowns in his senior season and was eventually selected by the Lions in the fourth round of the 2017 draft.

In two seasons in Detroit, he was inconsistent and failed to live up to expectations.

Meanwhile, George Kittle has emerged to become an elite tight end who played in the most recent Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers.

In 2019, Kittle secured 85 receptions for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns.

Meanwhile back in Detroit, the organization is still searching for more high-end talent and is reeling from a disastrous 3-12-1 2019 season.

The only saving grace from the 2017 draft was selecting wide receiver Kenny Golladay in the third round.

Otherwise, Quinn struck out mightily with multiple picks in that year's draft.

