2020 NFL Combine Review
rachelmariesports
Rachel Marie reviews the 2020 NFL combine, and talks about the following in her latest video for SI All Lions Team Channel:
- How much of a true evaluation of talent can be done at the combine
- What to take away from former Auburn DT Derrick Brown's performance at the combine
- What to take away from former Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah's performance at the combine
- Her "stud" and "dud" from the combine
Music Credit: BeatsByNevs
