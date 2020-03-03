AllLions
2020 NFL Combine Review

rachelmariesports

Rachel Marie reviews the 2020 NFL combine, and talks about the following in her latest video for SI All Lions Team Channel:

- How much of a true evaluation of talent can be done at the combine

- What to take away from former Auburn DT Derrick Brown's performance at the combine

- What to take away from former Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah's performance at the combine

- Her "stud" and "dud" from the combine   

Music Credit: BeatsByNevs

Related

Simms: Stafford Will Be On Another Team if Lions Don't Make Playoffs

Chris Simms makes a bold prediction regarding the future of Matthew Stafford

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Can Bob Quinn Be Trusted to Sign the Right Running Back in Free Agency?

Bob Quinn has struck out the past two seasons attempting to sign free agent running backs

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Mock Draft Roundup: Chase Young Falls to Detroit Lions

Lions will have plenty of options in this year's NFL draft. Check out these post combine mock drafts

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Draft Profile: South Illinois Safety Jeremy Chinn

Read how South Illinois safety Jeremy Chinn could fit in Detroit's defensive scheme

Logan Lamorandier

Lions Receive Huge Haul from Raiders in Latest Mock Draft

Detroit Lions trade down with Las Vegas Raiders in latest NFL mock draft

John Maakaron

by

V-12 Detroit Diesel

Is LB Kenneth Murray a Fit for the Lions?

Logan Lamorandier dives into the topic of whether or not LB Kenneth Murray is a fit for the Lions

Logan Lamorandier

Matthew Stafford's Back is Completely Healed

Kelly Stafford post's Matthew Stafford's back is completely healed

John Maakaron

3 Takeaways from 2020 NFL Combine

Read John Maakaron's three takeaways from the 2020 NFL combine

John Maakaron

Stay at No. 3 or Trade Back: What Should the Lions Do?

Vito Chirco opines on what the Lions should do with the No. 3 overall pick

Vito Chirco

by

Rafaelto

Better Fit: Young or Simmons?

Who is the better fit for the Lions' defense: Chase Young or Isaiah Simmons?

John Maakaron