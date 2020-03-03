2020 NFL Combine Review

Rachel Marie reviews the 2020 NFL combine, and talks about the following in her latest video for SI All Lions Team Channel:

- How much of a true evaluation of talent can be done at the combine

- What to take away from former Auburn DT Derrick Brown's performance at the combine

- What to take away from former Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah's performance at the combine

- Her "stud" and "dud" from the combine

Music Credit: BeatsByNevs

Related

Can GM Bob Quinn Be Trusted to Sign the Right Running Back in Free Agency

NFL Draft Roundup: Chase Young Falls to Detroit Lions

Draft Profile: Southern Illinois Safety Jeremy Chinn

Simms: Stafford Will Be On Another Team if Lions Don't Make Playoffs in 2020

Is LB Kenneth Murray a Fit for Detroit Lions?