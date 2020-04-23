2020 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: The Experts Have Weighed In

The day is finally here. After a few weeks without any live sports whatsoever, it's time for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Let’s explore who experts believe Detroit is selecting in this year's NFL draft.

It is interesting to note that one has emerged as the definitive pick for the Lions.

CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

Okudah is currently being mocked by the following:

NFL.com (Daniel Jeremiah), (Peter Schrager) (Chad Reuter), (Rhett Lewis), (Charles Davis), MLive (Kyle Meinke) (Benjamin Raven - Pick 6), LA Times (Team beat writers), Detroit Free Press (Dave Birkett), The Athletic (Chris Burke, Nick Baumgardner - Pick 5), Bleacher Report (Mike Tanier - Pick 5), PFF (Steve Palazzolo), CBS Sports (Dan Schneier, Ryan Wilson), NBC Sports (Peter King - Pick 5), SB Nation (Dan Kadar), Houston Chronicle (Aaron Wilson, John McClain), PFF (Staff writers), Draft Wire (Luke Easterling), Sports Illustrated (Albert Breer), Bleacher Report (Kristopher Knox), Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer), Pewter Report (Jon Ledyard), The Draft Network (Benjamin Solak), USA Today (Nate Davis), Detroit News (Justin Rogers - Pick 5), SI All Lions (Logan Lamorandier), Lions Wire (Jeff Risdon)

DT Derrick Brown

Establish the Run (Evan Silva), SI All Lions (John Maakaron), 97.1 The Ticket (Mike Stone), NFL.com (Bucky Brooks)

LB Isaiah Simmons

CBS Sports (Will Brinson)

Related

3 Ways Lions GM Bob Quinn Can Win 2020 NFL Draft

Draft Rumor: Miami Dolphins Attempting to Trade for Third Pick without Giving Up Fifth Pick

All Lions: Lions' Trade Chances Entering 2020 NFL Draft

2020 NFL Draft Open Thread | Live Blog