NFL Power Rankings: Detroit Lions Rank 30th

The Detroit Lions finished the 2020 season as one of the worst teams in the NFL, and to no surprise, open up the offseason as one of the bottom teams in the league.

ESPN.com has them ranked No. 30 out of 32 NFL franchises.

As ESPN Lions beat reporter Michael Rothstein writes,

"New Lions general manager Brad Holmes might not want to use that term -- he prefers retooling -- but let's be clear: Detroit is at the start of a multiyear project to try to fix 60-plus-year-old problems. It starts with figuring out the quarterback post-Matthew Stafford -- right now it's Jared Goff, at least in the short term -- and using the three picks the Lions received for Stafford (a third-rounder this year and first-rounders in 2022 and 2023) to bring in impact players. That should start on defense, where every position group has major questions."

As Rothstein put, the Lions aren't going to be rebuilt overnight.

Holmes & Co. are about to undergo an extensive, multi-year rebuild that will require the organization to build up the defensive side of the ball over the next few offseasons.

The previous regime -- led by Bob Quinn in the front office -- left the roster in shambles.

Now, it'll be up to Holmes to clean up the mess, most notably through the draft and free agency.

And, his biggest task ahead is deciding what to do with the No. 7 overall pick in this year's draft.

It's all part of an offseason that will certainly play a role in determining the long-term future of the franchise.

