AllLions: 2022 NFL Draft Coverage
The Detroit Lions 2022 draft will hopefully produce multiple players who will perform at a high level for a franchise looking to turn the corner.
After a 3-13-1 season, second-year head coach Dan Campbell must work to turn near misses and losses into positive late-game execution and significantly more victories.
Here is a collection of the content several SI All Lions writers have worked to produce ahead of the draft.
Previews
Mock Drafts
Opinions
2022 Lions Draft Picks
- Round 1, No. 2
- Round 1, No. 32
- Round 2, No. 34
- Round 3, No. 66
- Round 3, No. 97 (Compensatory pick)
- Round 5, Pick No. 177 (Compensatory pick)
- Round 6, Pick No. 181
- Round 6, Pick No. 217 (Compensatory pick)
How to Watch 2022 NFL Draft
- Thurs, April 28 (8-11:30 p.m. ET): Round 1 -- ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio
- Fri, April 29 (7-11:30 p.m.): Rounds 2 and 3 -- ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio
- Sat, April 30 (12-7 p.m.): Rounds 4–7 -- ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio
- Online/Streaming: fuboTV
