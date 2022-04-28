Skip to main content

AllLions: 2022 NFL Draft Coverage

Get all the Detroit Lions information you need to get prepared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Detroit Lions 2022 draft will hopefully produce multiple players who will perform at a high level for a franchise looking to turn the corner. 

After a 3-13-1 season, second-year head coach Dan Campbell must work to turn near misses and losses into positive late-game execution and significantly more victories. 

Here is a collection of the content several SI All Lions writers have worked to produce ahead of the draft. 

Previews

Mock Drafts

Opinions

2022 Lions Draft Picks

  • Round 1, No. 2
  • Round 1, No. 32 
  • Round 2, No. 34
  • Round 3, No. 66
  • Round 3, No. 97 (Compensatory pick)
  • Round 5, Pick No. 177 (Compensatory pick)
  • Round 6, Pick No. 181
  • Round 6, Pick No. 217 (Compensatory pick)

How to Watch 2022 NFL Draft

  • Thurs, April 28 (8-11:30 p.m. ET): Round 1 -- ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio
  • Fri, April 29 (7-11:30 p.m.): Rounds 2 and 3 -- ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio
  • Sat, April 30 (12-7 p.m.): Rounds 4–7 -- ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio
  • Online/Streaming: fuboTV

