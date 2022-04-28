Betting Odds for Lions at No. 2

Read more on the draft odds for the Detroit Lions with the No. 2 overall selection.

Draft day has arrived, and there is still some uncertainty regarding who the Detroit Lions will select at No. 2 overall.

According to many sports books, Georgia EDGE Travon Walker (-450) is the betting favorite to be selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 1 overall pick. Meanwhile, Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson (-150) is currently the odds-on-favorite to go to the Lions at No. 2.

After Hutchinson, Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux (+120) is pegged as the most likely to be selected by the Lions with their first of two first-round picks, followed by Walker (+950), Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson II (+1000) and Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner (+2500).

On Wednesday, SI All Lions talked to writer Drew Ellis about the draft odds for Detroit with the No. 2 selection.

"While all signs pointed toward the Jacksonville Jaguars selecting Aidan Hutchinson as recent as this past weekend, things changed drastically on Sunday night into Monday morning,” Ellis, the lead writer of PlayMichigan.com, said. “Travon Walker skyrocketed to the betting favorite to be selected No. 1, and those odds have only gotten stronger leading up to Thursday. It shows that this draft hasn’t ever had a consensus top pick, as we have seen in years before.”

SI Sportsbook also has Hutchinson (-143) as the betting favorite to be taken by Lions general manager Brad Holmes at No. 2. Just like with other sports books, SI has Thibodeaux (+130) as the second-most likely prospect to be selected with the second pick, followed by Walker (+900), Johnson (+1000) and Gardner (+2500).

If the betting experts are right, Hutchinson, the hometown kid from Dearborn (Mich.) Divine Child High School, will be the pick when NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces the Lions' selection at No. 2.

The first round of the 2022 draft officially kicks off Thursday evening at 8 p.m. EST on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.