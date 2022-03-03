Skip to main content

2022 NFL Combine: Day 1 Updates

The first workouts of the 2022 NFL Combine will begin on Thursday afternoon. Follow along with SI All Lions.

The 2022 NFL Combine workouts are set to begin on Thursday afternoon.

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have already returned to Detroit, but that does not mean their evaluation of draft prospects has ceased. 

NFL teams are afforded the opportunity to interview players on Zoom up until the draft. 

New policies that have been put into place in the last 24 months have given front offices several other methods to evaluate potential draft prospects. 

"I do think the virtual world, it has allowed us to learn how to be a lot more efficient in a lot of areas. You guys have heard me talk at length, I’m a big proponent of using the technology as the accelerator that it is," Holmes said. "So there was not really many complaints from our end (about the virtual combine last year). We just kind of maximized the resources that we had available to us at that time."

Follow along with SI All Lions all throughout the Combine, as we bring you all the pertinent and relevant information you need to know this week, including measurements and all the buzz surrounding the 324 prospects invited to participate. 

2022 NFL Combine: Day 1 Updates

