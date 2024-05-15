2024 Schedule: Lions to Play Bears on Thanksgiving
Ahead of the official NFL schedule release Wednesday, rumors have begun to circulate about which teams will square off throughout the 2024 NFL season.
On Wednesday, a report surfaced that the Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving opponent will be the Chicago Bears.
This matchup will be the latest opportunity for the Lions to overcome their woes on playing on Thanksgiving. Detroit is winless in its last seven appearances on the holiday, including a 29-22 loss to Green Bay last season.
The Lions' last win on Thanksgiving came in 2016, when they knocked off the Minnesota Vikings, 16-13. That game was the last in a four-game win streak on the holiday, which has been derailed by seven straight losses.
In total, the Lions have a 37-45-2 record on Thanksgiving.
The Bears and the Lions split their two meetings last year, with each team winning its respective home contest. Though the Bears finished 2023 with a 7-10 record, there is a high level of optimism surrounding the organization ahead of the upcoming season.
Among the reasons that fans have to be excited is the addition of top draft pick Caleb Williams, who arrives in the NFL with as much hype as any recent prospect. Surrounded by D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, D’Andre Swift and fellow first-round pick Rome Odunze, Williams has plenty of talent that could help him succeed in year one.
Other rumored Thanksgiving Day games include the Dallas Cowboys hosting the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers hosting the Miami Dolphins.
