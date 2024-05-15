2024 Schedule Rumors: Lions Could Play Rams Week 1 on SNF
Ahead of the official reveal of the 2024 NFL schedule, rumors surfaced regarding the Detroit Lions’ season-opening opponent.
The Lions could be starting the season against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football on Sept. 8 in Week 1.
This matchup will carry plenty of intrigue. It’s a rematch of the NFC Wild Card Round last year, where the Lions knocked off the Rams 24-23 at Ford Field in front of a raucous crowd. Additionally, it will mark the second time, and first in the regular season, where Matthew Stafford will return to Detroit as the opposing quarterback.
Additionally, Jared Goff will get another opportunity to knock off his former team. Goff has played exceptionally well over the last two years with the Lions and recently signed a four-year, $212 million extension to remain with the organization.
Last season, the Lions set the tone for what was ultimately a historic season by defeating the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, 21-20, in the NFL's first game in front of a national audience.
That season-opening win was the first of five primetime games for the Lions, in which they finished 4-1. Their lone primetime loss came in a controversial 20-19 defeat at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17.
Detroit has become a popular team on a national stage three years into Dan Campbell’s tenure as head coach, and the team had excellent ratings in primetime matchups a year ago. In fact, the Lions and Rams meeting last year in the postseason averaged 35.8 million viewers, making it the most-watched television primetime event since the previous Super Bowl.
