3 Improvements Jared Goff Must Make

Watching Jared Goff play quarterback for the Detroit Lions is like being on an unpredictable and scary rollercoaster ride.

Only, this ride does not just cost a few bucks. Instead, it costs $25 million a season.

Anyone who put on the game film down the stretch last year for the Rams could clearly see that Goff's confidence was spiraling downhill. Yet, new Lions general manager Brad Holmes still made the deal.

How anyone expects these guys to change when they put on a different helmet is beyond me. This is especially true when going from a playoff-contending team like the Rams, to a team that has not won a playoff game since 1992.

I have never seen a QB regain his confidence, once he has started to lose it.

This season, watching Goff has been like watching a kid play with a yo-yo. Up and down. Up and down.

Case in point, the Green Bay game in Week 2. Goff looked like a different player in the first half, compared with the second half.

At times, Goff has come on late - - like against San Francisco. But, where was he the rest of that game?

Everything Goff has been for Detroit in 2021, he foreshadowed in game film down the stretch for the Rams in 2020.

Is there any hope for Goff, or are we watching yet another QB slowly fade into the sunset?

There are three things Goff must do if he has any hope of turning things around in Detroit.

1.) Get his head right

Goff may need to see someone professionally who can talk him through what is going on upstairs. There is just such a dramatic fall off in his play from his early years at the Rams until today. They say "the game is won or lost from the neck up." Goff needs to figure out what is going on. Is he struggling to believe in himself? Is it a wavering commitment to the game?

Goff's eyes did not look good against Philadelphia last week. Goff's eyes looked lost, dejected, sad and downright befuddled.

During his media session Monday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell talked about whether or not Goff has lost confidence in himself.

"No, I don’t feel like he has confidence issues, you know? Look, all in all, I thought he did some pretty good things yesterday. Like he made some good throws. Certainly, we went to (T.J.) Hockenson a lot, they rolled down to (D'Andre) Swift quite a few times, we never could quite get him going in a rhythm," Campbell told reporters.

Campbell plans on using this bye week to find ways to get Goff into a rhythm.

"No, I don’t feel like he lacks confidence, and back to the question about are we doing enough to help him, that’s one of the reasons why I want to dive into everything, and my staff is this week," Campbell said. "It’s one thing to try to solve all these issues within the week getting ready for a new opponent. But, sometimes, when you can step back and look at the totality of these last eight (weeks) of where we’ve been and where we want to be and who our best personnel group on the field is, it just kind of, it helps you get a better snapshot of what’s going on. So, I'd like to think that we can find better ways to get Jared Goff in a rhythm."

Bottom line, after leading the Rams to Super Bowl LIII, the Rams and head coach Sean McVay stopped believing in Goff. How that has affected Goff must be addressed.

Raj Mehta, USA TODAY Sports

2.) Stop relying on T.J. Hockenson

Goff has to find a way to move beyond his security blanket, the team's leading receiver in Hockenson, and incorporate the wide receivers he has been given. A team having Pro Bowl-level wide receivers is a luxury that Goff unfortunately does not have right now.

Goff needs to find a way to put the ball where his receivers can make plays. It does not look like Goff has developed synergy with any of his wide receivers, and it shows. If I had to guess, this is probably true off the field, as well.

When a tight end (no offense or disrespect intended toward Hockenson) is a team's leading receiver, it is tough to win. Tight ends are supposed to complement an offensive attack, not define it.

3.) Goff needs to be able to get out of the way of the pass rush

Yes, the Lions have offensive line problems. Detroit currently ranks 24th in the league, giving up an average of 2.9 sacks per game.

Rookie left tackle Penei Sewell has had his share of struggles against polished speed rushers - - and problems adjusting back inside quickly to protect the "B gap," which is the gap to his inside shoulder. Others have struggled, as well (see the interior of the line last week against Philadelphia).

Adjustments must be made to try to offset these struggles. Adjustments need to be made by Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, and adjustments need to be made by Goff.

Goff was too easy to sack last week. He looked like he was giving up. He looked like his focus was more on the pass rush than focusing downfield. Goff has to at least try to get out of the way and make something happen on the move.

For things to improve, Goff has got to do his part.

If not, this is going to be a slow and painful process Detroit will not be able to get out of until it cuts, trades or benches him.

As the leader goes, so goes the team.