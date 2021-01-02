3 Draft Prospects to Watch in Sugar Bowl

Clemson faces off against Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl.

In a matchup that fans of college football have been anticipating since it was announced, No. 2 Clemson takes on No. 3 Ohio State in the 2020 Sugar Bowl Friday night.

There is no shortage of NFL Draft prospects playing in the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup.

They will be looking to make significant plays to help their respective teams and raise their draft profiles at the same time.

Here are three draft prospects Lions fans should be paying attention to during the Sugar Bowl.

Wide receiver Amari Rodgers - Clemson

Justyn Ross was slated to be Clemson's top receiver in 2020, but a spinal condition forced the talented wideout to miss the entire season.

Rodgers has filled in admirably this season.

The star wideout has recorded 69 receptions for 966 yards and seven touchdowns.

He is known as being a great route runner, and if the Buckeyes do not limit his productivity on Friday, their chances of advancing will go drastically down.

© Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Justin Fields - Ohio State

In 2020, Fields has completed 119-of-164 passes for 1,521 yards and 15 touchdowns, to go along with five rushing TDs.

The Buckeyes are 6-0, and will represent the Big Ten in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The Georgia native became the first QB in Big Ten history with 40 passing TDs and 10 rushing TDs in the same season.

He’s built solid at 6-foot-3, 228 pounds, and possesses the arm strength and accuracy necessary to play in the NFL.

He has been recently mocked to the Lions with the No. 7 overall pick in this year's draft.

© Adam Cairns, Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Linebacker Baylon Spector - Clemson

Clemson's leading tackler in 2020 is linebacker Baylon Spector.

In 2020, Spector has recorded 61 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, a pass break-up and one fumble recovery.

He has built up a reputation as an elite run-stopper.

Ohio State's running game may struggle to find its footing, due to Clemson's solid defensive line and linebacking corps.

Last season, Spector had a memorable performance against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl, as he secured two sacks and five tackles.

© Ken Ruinard / staff, The Greenville News via Imagn Content Services, LLC

