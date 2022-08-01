The Detroit Lions will work out in pads for the first time this summer on Monday in Allen Park. And, there is a lot of anticipation regarding what Dan Campbell's squad will look like when it takes the field.

Without further ado, here are three things to look forward to, as Detroit dons the pads for the first time this training camp.

1.) Aidan Hutchinson vs. Penei Sewell

It should be exciting to see EDGE rusher Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, go head-to-head with offensive tackle Penei Sewell, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Hutchinson potentially has the makeup to be a game-changing pass rusher for years to come, while Sewell profiles to be a stalwart on Detroit's offensive line over the long haul. The two of them are key building blocks for the rebuilding Lions, and are considered to be ferocious competitors.

So, it will be interesting to see how they fare going one-on-one with each other during camp this week. It should make for some must-see content coming out of Allen Park.

2.) Jared Goff's chemistry with pass-catchers

Goff had a good first week of camp, and so did multiple weapons for Detroit's offense heading into the 2022 campaign, including running back D'Andre Swift and wide receiver Josh Reynolds.

At his disposal, Goff also has two of his go-to targets from a season ago returning in tight end T.J. Hockenson and last year's rookie standout, Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Along with those returning weapons, Goff will have a vertical threat to throw to this upcoming season: veteran wideout DJ Chark. Chark brings to the table the capability to beat defenses deep, a component that Detroit's offense did not truly feature last year.

With the addition of Chark, as well as the return of several key pieces from last year's offense, the onus is on Goff to take a step forward in his second year in the Motor City.

Kirthmon F. Dozier, USA TODAY NETWORK

The expectation is that new Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will open up the playbook for Goff & Co., and provide the veteran QB with more opportunities to throw the football downfield.

And, I believe he'll have the chance to air it out on the first day of padded practices Monday, as well.

So, let's see how bold he is with taking looks downfield and if he's able to complete such passes with regularity against Detroit's defense. It'll be a big-time indicator of whether Goff has developed further chemistry with his pass-catchers, plus whether he'll be more consistently productive this upcoming season.

3.) How will Jeff Okudah fare against Detroit's receivers

Okudah played in a lone contest a season ago, after suffering a torn Achilles in Detroit's season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

This came after the 2020 No. 3 overall pick experienced a disappointing rookie campaign. The Ohio State product struggled so mightily that he ranked among the worst cover corners in all the NFL.

So, pundits and fans alike are already starting to write off Okudah as another underachieving Detroit draft pick. And, the chatter continues to build that he won't last as a cornerback at the NFL level.

Aaron Glenn and the Lions' coaching staff liked what they saw out of the third-year pro throughout the offseason. However, now it's on Okudah to impress them while donning the pads and running live plays at the team's Allen Park practice facility.

That's what it's going to take for Okudah to build up his stock and ultimately earn a starting job opposite Amani Oruwariye in Detroit's secondary.

So, this week and throughout training camp, it'll be interesting to see how the once highly-touted defensive back fares against the Lions' pass-catchers.