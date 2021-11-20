5 Lions Players to Watch against Cleveland Browns

Read more on the five Detroit Lions players to watch Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

The winless Lions head into Cleveland Sunday, trying to salvage a season of dashed expectations. And despite their record, there is still football to be played.

After all, these guys are professionals, and they all get paid rain or shine, win or lose.

There is still a future for the team to build towards, and these players are building their own resumes every time they step on to the field. Even if things do not work out in Detroit, there are 31 other teams to audition for.

Five of these players to watch on Sunday still have a lot to play for.

One, in particular, is the newest wide receiver on the team.

WR Josh Reynolds

He is the next man up, to step into the spotlight and to audition to become a difference-maker at wide receiver in Detroit.

Much of the NFL is about relationships, and Reynolds is no exception. Reynolds has a background with the Rams, ironically where quarterback Jared Goff and Detroit general manager Brad Holmes come from. Now, he must launch from that springboard into showing he can actually be a dependable and productive target downfield.

Though he is new to the Lions, he is not new to the NFL.

Reynolds has played in 69 career games, and caught 123 passes for 1,540 yards - - mostly with the Rams -- between 2017 and 2020. The big concern is he has been targeted 214 times in his career, which might have a lot to do with why he is on his third NFL team.

Ironically, even though he has had synergy with Goff in the past, Reynolds will have to quickly find chemistry with Lions new passer Tim Boyle, or his stop in Detroit might be short-lived.

TE T.J. Hockenson

With the wide receiver debacle unfolding in Detroit this season, Hockenson has continued to be the high-level professional that he is. Hockenson has not missed a beat from his first Pro Bowl trip last season. He leads the team with 48 receptions for 448 yards, to go along with two touchdowns. Odds are if any Detroit player makes the Pro Bowl this season, it will be Hockenson.

He is just a guy who consistently plays at the same high level week in and week out, and he should be voted the team’s most valuable player in 2022. With the challenges at wide receiver and the extra attention defenses have been giving Hockenson, it is even further proving just how good he really is. Hockenson will do his thing against Cleveland.

RB D’Andre Swift

He has emerged as the second-best player on this offense, as the team’s leading rusher and second-leading receiver. Cleveland is sporting the league’s 25th-ranked defense, which means there should be ample opportunity for Swift to shine.

With Cleveland being tied for second in the NFL averaging 2.9 sacks per game on the season, no matter who is playing quarterback for Detroit, it is going to have to get rid of the football quickly - - which means Swift being used on quick screens. Expect him to see more passes thrown his way than usual.

CB Amani Oruwariye

Switching gears to the defensive side of the ball, Oruwariye will have his work cut out for him Sunday. Even with Odell Beckham Jr. gone, Oruwariye will still have the task of matching up against Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry. If not Landry, the Browns also have two other very capable wide receivers in Donovan Peoples-Jones and Rashard Higgins. Landry is a physical handful, who likes to talk smack and while he has looked off in recent games, he can still kill a defense. Oruwariye matches up well, but this will be a real battle.

S Tracy Walker

He will be the key to the game against Cleveland running back Nick Chubb and tight ends Austin Hooper and David Njoku. Chubb is an offensive wrecking ball once he breaks free, and Hooper and Njoku are both impact receivers down the seams.

Walker is Detroit’s best pure safety from an ability standpoint, but he is a big-time underachiever who picks and chooses his spots. Expect Cleveland’s gameplan to be built around Chubb, Hooper and Njoku.

Having fellow safety Will Harris out there is like playing with 10 men on the defense, so if anyone is going to stop Chubb, Hooper and Njoku, it is going to have to be Walker. Chubb will run to the end zone, if Walker can not or chooses not to stop him.