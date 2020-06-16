AllLions
6 Lions Draft Picks Remain Unsigned

Jason Ross Jr.

Making adjustments has become the new norm around our world over the past several months. 

As sports begin to creep back into our lives, the NFL is trying to navigate its own changes during this unique summer of 2020.

The process of rookies signing contracts has slowed down considerably due to the coronavirus. 

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, only 60 of this year’s 255 draft picks have been signed. 

To provide some context, by this time last year, 222 of 254 draft picks had been signed, including 22 first-rounders. 

So far, only three first-round picks have signed (Tua Tagovailoa and Austin Jackson of the Dolphins and Derrick Brown of the Panthers).

Typically, teams are able to take care of the contractual paperwork with rookies before the start of minicamp -- which won’t take place this summer -- and then get them onto the field. 

The inability to conduct physicals has been another byproduct of the pandemic. 

As facilities begin to gradually reopen around the NFL under safety protocols, most believe that the majority of contracts will remain unsigned until players are allowed inside the building.

As we hit the middle of June and six weeks away from the start of training camp, the Lions have managed to sign three of their nine 2020 draft picks.

Third-rounder Julian Okwara recently joined the company of fourth-round pick Logan Stenberg and sixth-round selection John Penisini as the only Detroit rookies that have put pen to paper.

