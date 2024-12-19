Aaron Glenn Is Frustrated by Injury Bug: 'Losing Players Hurts'
The Detroit Lions' defense has been battered by injuries, as coordinator Aaron Glenn has lost a number of key contributors over the team's first 14 games.
Defensive ends Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport, defensive tackle Alim McNeill, linebackers Alex Anzalone and Derrick Barnes and cornerback Carlton Davis are all among the number of players currently on injured reserve.
As a result, the Lions have been forced to navigate the situation utilizing a number of different bodies. On Thursday, Glenn admitted that the process has been frustrating.
However, he hasn't been frustrated for himself. Rather, his frustration stems from the fact many of that the players he's lost to injury have either been poised for big years or in the midst of one.
"When you lose players like that, it always hurts. I’m not gonna sit here and say that it’s not a frustrating process that those things happen but as you think about it, the way I look at it is probably totally different from the way other people look at it," Glenn said. "I’m frustrated for them because of the season those guys were having and I always look at it from a player perspective.
"I was talking to someone this morning, you take Hutch for example, I think Hutch had almost eight sacks, I think the leader has 12 sacks. You just imagine if he was still here what he’d be doing," Glenn explained further. "So that’s where my frustration comes from, right? From what the players have done and what they could’ve done as the season progressed.”
