Aaron Glenn 'Fired Up' Over Challenge 49ers Offense Brings

The Lions defense has a formidable challenge ahead of them to start the season, but Glenn and Co. are embracing the challenge of trying to stop the 49ers passing and rushing attack.

"Tough. Everything they've built around is the run game," Glenn said Thursday prior to practice. "They're going to make some yards. We're going to do our damndest now to do what we can. We're built on our front of making sure we build a wall and we set edges. We make tackles."

Glenn added, "So I'm not going to sit here and say, 'Listen, we're afraid of their run game.' I'm not going to say that, but I do recognize who they are in the run game. So we are going to go out there and do our job and what our philosophy is for stopping the run. Our guys are excited, but they know it's a challenge when you play against a team like this with the running game that you just talked about. I mean, you got to be excited to play against a team this."

The Niners offense has the potential of gaining yards via the ground and via their passing attack led by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

For Glenn, a first time defensive coordinator, the opportunity to call plays and put his team in the best position to succeed will prove to be an early measuring stick early in the 2021 season.

"You want to measure yourself against the best," Glenn commented. "There one of the best teams right here. I want to measure myself against one of the best play callers to see exactly where I'm at. So that's why, collectively, as a group, we're looking forward to this challenge. You see, I'm getting fired up right now."