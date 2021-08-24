Aaron Glenn Wants More Attention Given to Jeff Okudah's Positive Plays

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn does not want the only focus to be on Jeff Okudah's negative plays.

Sometimes it is easy to forget that there is still an entire game to review after a player makes an unfortunate error early in a preseason game.

Being selected in the top three of the NFL draft inherently puts the glaring spotlight on a player's every movement, especially when mistakes are made.

For second-year cornerback Jeff Okudah, the focus this week has been on the deep ball completion allowed to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

Last season, Okudah struggled mightily to limit opposing wideouts from gaining chunk yards against him.

Against Johnson, Okudah appeared to try and jump the route unsuccessfully, thus allowing the Steelers rookie wideout to gain 43-yards on the completion in the first quarter.

After practice on Tuesday, Detroit's second-year cornerback acknowledged that the error was 'self-inflicted' and that he got 'greedy' trying to jump the route.

"I didn't play with good discipline and good eyes. In the NFL, talent is just too big to put the defense in a position like that," Okudah explained. "I came back to the sideline and took full responsibility for it. Good thing, it's the preseason, and it's something that I can really learn from. I think I'll be a better player because of that."

Following the error, Okudah was able to record a pass break up in the end zone against star wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn acknowledged Okudah's early error, but also pointed out that the defensive back has also performed well in training camp and made several plays as well.

"This is the NFL. He's going to give up a play, Glenn said. "He's a good player. He's been practicing hard. His eyes were bad and he gave up a play. There's been a lot of plays that he has made. At some point, we got to talk about the plays he has made instead of ones he didn't make."

