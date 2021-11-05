NFL World Reacts to Aaron Rodgers' Comments on The Pat McAfee Show

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday to provide his side of the story in regards to his health status prior to the start of the 2021 NFL season.

Rodgers told reporters prior to the season starting that he had been "immunized" against COVID-19 when asked if he had been vaccinated. But, his vaccination status was actually revealed after he tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week.

When speaking with McAfee, Rodgers explained how he came to the decision to not receive one of the traditional three vaccines that have been widely used by professional athletes, including in the NFL.

Rodgers expressed, “I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now, so before the final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I’d like to set the record straight on some of the blatant lies that are out there about me now."

The veteran quarterback expressed he conducted vast research with medical professionals and discovered he has an allergy to an ingredient in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Issues that arose with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine caused Rodgers to reportedly shy away from the traditional three vaccines.

Here is a sample of the reaction online of those who took in the information on Friday.

