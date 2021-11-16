Rodgers Praises Stafford: 'One of the Most Gifted Throwers'

Following the Los Angeles Rams 31-10 blowout loss on the road to the San Francisco 49ers, quarterback Matthew Stafford has received some criticisms due to the recent rash of interceptions he has tossed the past few games.

"This was a humbling night for us as a team," head coach Sean McVay told reporters after the game, via the team's website. "And a great opportunity for us to take a deep breath, step away, look at the things we need to correct -- particularly offensively over the past couple of weeks -- it wasn't good enough."

On Tuesdays edition of "The Pat McAfee Show" Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers praised Stafford's ability to throw a football and did not want to entertain negative comments about his former rival in the NFC North Division.

"I'm not here for any Matthew Stafford slander. ... I've always been a big fan and he's one of the most gifted throwers of the football in my generation," Rodgers said.

Stafford now has four interceptions in his last two outings, including a horrendous pick-six tossed against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football.

"I can definitely do a better job of giving (playmakers) the ball in the better spot so they don't have to work as hard to make those catches," Stafford said. "I'll make sure I'm doing my part to try and be better."

