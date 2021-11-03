NFC North News: Aaron Rodgers Tests Positive for COVID-19

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss the Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The veteran signal-caller has recently informed his teammates that he tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a report from NFL Network.

Backup quarterback Jordan Love is set to make the start against the 4-4 Chiefs, who were able to comeback and defeat the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

Reaction to internet meme

Rodgers became aware of the internet meme that went viral after he was hit following a touchdown completion soon after the game.

Teammates notified him in the locker room that the internet was ablaze with comments and reactions to his facial expression as he was laying on the ground.

"I don’t wear the tightest helmet," Rodgers said. "I wear that real old-school chinstrap that I saw (Brett Favre) Farvey wear when I was a young player," he told Pat McAfee during his weekly appearance on the popular SiriusXM radio program. "I thought it was awesome. I get a lot of crap for it, not just from my teammates. From A.J. (Hawk) over the years, from some of the training staff. But I still hold onto it. Every now and then that thing slides up. Or I've had plays where I don't even button (the strap), just I forget about, still kind of attached to the side of my helmet."

