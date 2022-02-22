Skip to main content

Aaron Rodgers Scheduled For Interview on Pat McAfee Show

Could there be some discussion of Aaron Rodgers future in the NFL?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has revealed plenty of personal information on "The Pat McAfee Show" over the past two years. 

The weekly interview segment that takes place on Tuesday afternoons has almost become an event that cannot be missed. 

On Monday, the 38-year-old veteran quarterback took to social media to share gratitude with his followers. 

Rodgers began by thanking supporters, coaches and teammates in a long post featured on Instagram.

"To my teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football. the friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better," Rodgers posted. "I love you guys, and cherish the memories we’ve made."

Rodgers continued, "To everyone else, Spread love and gratitude you beautiful people, and read a book once in a while too while you’re at it. Love and peace."

On Tuesday afternoon, the majority of the NFL world will again tune in to listen to McAfee and Rodgers engage in a long-form conversation that could include talk of his future in the league.  

Supporters of the Lions should tune in to find out if Rodgers also drops any hints regarding his future with the Packers.

