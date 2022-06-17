NFL Analyst Predicts 5-12 Lions Record
Here's something to give Lions fans a reason to scratch their heads.
A prediction pegging the franchise to finish with only five victories this upcoming NFL season. The projection comes courtesy of Adam Rank of the NFL Network.
Many local media members have the Lions finishing with six to eight victories after a disappointing 3-13-1 season last year.
“They showed a lot of fight last season -- will it translate into wins?” Rank asks.
Many pundits who have predicted the Lions will be a team on the rise point to the continued efforts of the roster to play hard for head coach Dan Campbell, even though the record was quite poor.
“The best-case scenario, the intensity pays off, the Lions make a run towards the playoffs. Worst-case scenario, Jared Goff’s your quarterback," Rank explained further. "That’s why you get five wins but you know what, you would be able to address it in the draft.
Here is how Rank sees the Lions 2022 NFL season playing out.
- Week 1 vs. Eagles -- Loss
- Week 2 vs. Commanders -- Win
- Week 3 at Vikings -- Loss
- Week 4 vs. Seahawks -- Win
- Week 5 at Patriots -- Loss
- Bye Week
- Week 7 @ Cowboys -- Loss
- Week 8 vs. Dolphins -- Loss
- Week 9 vs. Packers -- Loss
- Week 10 at Bears -- Win
- Week 11 at Giants -- Loss
- Week 12 vs. Bills -- Loss
- Week 13 vs. Jaguars -- Loss
- Week 14 vs. Vikings -- Win
- Week 15 at Jets -- Win
- Week 16 at Panthers -- Loss
- Week 17 vs. Bears -- Loss
- Week 18 at Packers -- Loss