'He's In Good Hands Right Now': Aidan Hutchinson Has Immediate Surgery
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson will remain in Dallas, and is undergoing immediate surgery to repair a fractured tibia.
Head coach Dan Campbell incorrectly stated, after the Lions dominant victory, the star pass-rusher had suffered a compound fracture.
A Lions public relations representative quickly corrected the fourth-year head coach and relayed the information that Hutchinson had a fractured tibia. He reportedly had emergency surgery after being taken to the hospital.
"He's in good hands right now. He's being taken care of, he'll stay back (in Dallas) and obviously, he's gonna be down for a little while," Campbell said. "So, that's tough. It's hard when you lose somebody like him. But, we'll know a lot more after this, and obviously wish him the best."
The scene at the start of the second half quickly turned somber, as the former No. 2 overall pick appeared to be leg-whipped by teammate Alim McNeil. The injury likely ended his 2024 season.
"Look, those are hard, those are hard moments," said Campbell. "That's hard for everybody when you're standing there, and that's one of yours and something like that happens. But look, our guys have done a good job of just getting them refocused on the job ahead of you. If you dwell on that too much, you start playing a little timid, that's when you get hurt. So, our guys snapped right back in, and they lived in the moment they were in. That's a credit to our players and coaches."
After the dominant win, Campbell expressed he had the expectation his team would come to Dallas and play at a high level.
Having his team play a Cowboys team needing a win to avoid falling to 3-3, there was a high level of confidence his roster would respond appropriately. The leaders on the team and experience level factored in to not allow the atmosphere and the game, being featured as "America's Game of the Week", to cause any unnecessary distractions.
"I didn't learn anything," said Campbell. "I expected us to come in and play well. This was the tightest I felt about our crew, and they answered."