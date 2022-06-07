Aidan Hutchinson Would Like to 'Talk Some Smack' to Tom Brady

Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson is in preparation for his inaugural National Football League campaign.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft recently sat down with veteran New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan during the 2022 NFLPA Rookie Premiere.

After receiving some advice from the talented defensive lineman, the ex-Wolverines standout was asked if there was a quarterback he had targeted and made a goal to sack once he got into the league.

In a surprise response, Hutchinson expressed he would like to sack future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady and then have some words.

“I mean I grew up dressing like Tom Brady for like Halloween and stuff,” Hutchinson said. “So like if I were able to smack Tom Brady and get a sack on him, and hopefully, you know, talk some smack when we get up."



Jordan replied. “He may not get back up. He’s 45 or something like that.”

In 2022, the Buccaneers are not on the Lions schedule, so the only opportunity would arise in the postseason, in a playoff matchup.

In the meantime, Hutchinson is set to participate in a three-day minicamp this week in his preparation for the 2022 NFL season.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER