The Detroit Lions will officially have Alex Anzalone suited up for their massive showdown with the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18.
After suffering a fractured forearm in Week 11 and completing a stint on injured reserve, Anzalone is active for Sunday's game. He returned to practice this week, and the expectation is that he will have his snap count monitored according to reports.
Anzalone isn't the only player making his return from injured reserve this week, as wide receiver and punt returner Kalif Raymond is also active.
Detroit's inactives for Sunday's game include Giovanni Manu, Kayode Awosika, Colby Sorsdal, David Montgomery, Teddy Bridgewater (emergency third QB), Jonah Williams and Brodric Martin.
Anzalone will be part of a defensive attack hoping to slow down Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, who has enjoyed a career resurgence in his first year with Minnesota.
Under Kevin O'Connell's leadership, Darnold has thrown for 4,153 yards and 35 touchdowns this season after being cast aside by three teams previously.
Linebacker Jack Campbell acknowledged that the team would have a tough task ahead of them in slowing down the Vikings' attack.
"He's playing really, really good. I feel like he is just a guy that makes his read, is smart, again, not gonna make mistakes," Campbell told FOX 2 Game Day Live. "And he's just consistent with everything he does, and hats off to him for doing that. Yeah, we've got to get after him and make him get the ball out quick or force some turnovers. I feel like that's gonna be a key this weekend, being able to make him not feel comfortable back there."
Lions Week 18 inactive list
