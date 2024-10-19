All Lions

Alim McNeill Contract Extension Details Explored

A look at how McNeill's new contract impacts Lions' salary cap.

Christian Booher

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill.
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill.
The Detroit Lions continued to follow a trend they've set under Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell by signing another member of their core to a contract extension.

After an offseason full of new deals for the likes of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell and Jared Goff, the Lions have made two in-season deals in the span of a week. Most recently, the beneficiary was Alim McNeill.

The N.C. State product signed a deal worth $97 million over four years to remain with the Lions through the 2028 season. A third-round pick in 2021, McNeill has developed into a defensive standout in the middle of Detroit's defense. Within his contract, he has $28 million fully guaranteed and $55 million guaranteed for injury.

Here's a detailed look at McNeill's contract extension, with details via OverTheCap.com.

2024
Base salary: $3,091,000
Prorated signing bonus: $2,272,578 
Prorated option bonus: $0
Dead cap money: $28,333,245 
Cap number: $5,388,578
Per game roster bonus: $0
Workout bonus: $25,000

2025
Base salary: $1,170,000
Prorated signing bonus: $2,000,000
Prorated option bonus: $2,966,000
Dead cap money: $24,000,000 
Cap number: $6,136,000
Per game roster bonus: $0
Workout bonus: $0

2026
Base salary: $23,850,000
Prorated signing bonus: $2,000,000
Prorated option bonus: $2,966,000
Dead cap money: $6,000,000
Cap number: $28,966,000
Per game roster bonus: $0
Workout bonus: $150,000

2027
Base salary: $21,920,000
Prorated signing bonus: $2,000,000
Prorated option bonus: $2,966,000
Dead cap money: $4,000,000
Cap number: $27,716,000
Per game roster bonus: $680,000
Workout bonus: $150,000

2028
Base salary: $21,420,000
Prorated signing bonus: $2,000,000
Prorated option bonus: $2,966,000
Dead cap money: $2,000,000
Cap number: $29,216,000
Per game Roster bonus: $680,000
Workout bonus: $150,000

CHRISTIAN BOOHER

Sports journalist who has covered the Detroit Lions the past three NFL seasons. Christian brings expert analysis, insights and an ability to fairly assess how the team is performing in a tough NFC North division. 

