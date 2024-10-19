Alim McNeill Contract Extension Details Explored
The Detroit Lions continued to follow a trend they've set under Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell by signing another member of their core to a contract extension.
After an offseason full of new deals for the likes of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell and Jared Goff, the Lions have made two in-season deals in the span of a week. Most recently, the beneficiary was Alim McNeill.
The N.C. State product signed a deal worth $97 million over four years to remain with the Lions through the 2028 season. A third-round pick in 2021, McNeill has developed into a defensive standout in the middle of Detroit's defense. Within his contract, he has $28 million fully guaranteed and $55 million guaranteed for injury.
Here's a detailed look at McNeill's contract extension, with details via OverTheCap.com.
2024
Base salary: $3,091,000
Prorated signing bonus: $2,272,578
Prorated option bonus: $0
Dead cap money: $28,333,245
Cap number: $5,388,578
Per game roster bonus: $0
Workout bonus: $25,000
2025
Base salary: $1,170,000
Prorated signing bonus: $2,000,000
Prorated option bonus: $2,966,000
Dead cap money: $24,000,000
Cap number: $6,136,000
Per game roster bonus: $0
Workout bonus: $0
2026
Base salary: $23,850,000
Prorated signing bonus: $2,000,000
Prorated option bonus: $2,966,000
Dead cap money: $6,000,000
Cap number: $28,966,000
Per game roster bonus: $0
Workout bonus: $150,000
2027
Base salary: $21,920,000
Prorated signing bonus: $2,000,000
Prorated option bonus: $2,966,000
Dead cap money: $4,000,000
Cap number: $27,716,000
Per game roster bonus: $680,000
Workout bonus: $150,000
2028
Base salary: $21,420,000
Prorated signing bonus: $2,000,000
Prorated option bonus: $2,966,000
Dead cap money: $2,000,000
Cap number: $29,216,000
Per game Roster bonus: $680,000
Workout bonus: $150,000