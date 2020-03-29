All Lions: Lions Add Once Again to Receivers Room

The Lions continued to add to their receivers depth chart Sunday.

They came to terms on a one-year, $910K deal with ex-Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison.

Dave Birkett -- Lions beat writer for the Detroit Free Press -- takes a look at where Detroit's WR corps stands after the acquisition of Allison.

As Birkett pens,

"Allison is the second receiver the Lions have added in the past three days, and will compete for a roster spot behind starters Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola. "

Detroit's passing game in 2020 will also include tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Jesse James.

In 2019, Allison started six games for the Packers, and hauled in a career-high 34 passes for 287 yards.

Let's survey the web now for some other Lions pieces from the week that was:

Jeremy Reisman of SB Nation's Pride of Detroit writes about how Lions wideout Marvin Jones Jr. told Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan on Instagram Live this week that he wants to catch "over 15" touchdown passes and haul in "1,400" yards in 2020.

Jeff Risdon of USA Today's Lions Wire examines the Lions' jam-packed situation at linebacker.

As Risdon writes,

"After adding Reggie Ragland from the Super Bowl champion Chiefs and Elijah Lee from the team Kansas City bested, the 49ers, the Lions can now deploy a defense comprised entirely of linebackers. With 11 linebackers currently on the roster, Detroit could have a backer at every single spot."

Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com dives into how former Patriots safety Duron Harmon -- one of Detroit general manager Bob Quinn's multitude of additions this offseason -- will be reuniting with new Lions defensive backs coach Steve Gregory.

Harmon served as a backup to Steve Gregory in New England in 2013 -- Harmon's first season in the league and Gregory's last.

