All Lions: Who Could Replace Graham Glasgow?

The Lions yet again have found a way to make negative headlines.

The reason for it this time: They appear headed toward a divorce with interior offensive lineman Graham Glasgow, who was drafted by the Lions in 2016 and has spent his entire career in a Detroit uniform.

He served as the team's right guard in 2019, and was ranked among the top 10 NFL guards for the season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Now, Detroit general manager Bob Quinn & Co. need to turn their attention to finding a replacement for the veteran lineman.

Let's take a look at other Lions news and notes from around the web on Wednesday, March 11:

Dave Birkett of the Free Press discusses the options that are available for the Lions to replace Graham Glasgow. The top of the list according to Birkett is Jack Conklin of the Tennessee Titans

The Detroit Lions have been shutout of receiving any compensatory draft picks for the fourth consecutive season. MLive Lions beat writer Kyle Meinke explained, "The league has now handed out 128 compensatory draft picks over the last four years, none of which went to Detroit. But that wasn’t exactly a surprise this year, given how much Detroit spent in free agency over the last year. That includes throwing $90 million at Trey Flowers, more money than any team gave any player in free agency."

Jeff Risdon of USA Today's Lions Wire highlights the sheer number of talented draft prospects that will participate at Clemson's upcoming pro day.

