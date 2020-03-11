AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

All Lions: Who Could Replace Graham Glasgow?

John Maakaron

The Lions yet again have found a way to make negative headlines.

The reason for it this time: They appear headed toward a divorce with interior offensive lineman Graham Glasgow, who was drafted by the Lions in 2016 and has spent his entire career in a Detroit uniform.  

He served as the team's right guard in 2019, and was ranked among the top 10 NFL guards for the season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Now, Detroit general manager Bob Quinn & Co. need to turn their attention to finding a replacement for the veteran lineman. 

Let's take a look at other Lions news and notes from around the web on Wednesday, March 11:

  • Dave Birkett of the Free Press discusses the options that are available for the Lions to replace Graham Glasgow. The top of the list according to Birkett is Jack Conklin of the Tennessee Titans 
  • The Detroit Lions have been shutout of receiving any compensatory draft picks for the fourth consecutive season. MLive Lions beat writer Kyle Meinke explained, "The league has now handed out 128 compensatory draft picks over the last four years, none of which went to Detroit. But that wasn’t exactly a surprise this year, given how much Detroit spent in free agency over the last year. That includes throwing $90 million at Trey Flowers, more money than any team gave any player in free agency."
  • Jeff Risdon of USA Today's Lions Wire highlights the sheer number of talented draft prospects that will participate at Clemson's upcoming pro day. 

Related

Injury Update: LB Jahlani Tavai Cleared to Run 

Draft Profile: Nebraska NT Darrion Daniels

Graham Glasgow: “I’m Bummed that I’m Not Able to Stay"

New Lions Defensive Backs Coach Steve Gregory Scored TD on "Butt Fumble"

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lions Fan Tweets Darius Slay "Honor Your Damn Contract and Shut Up"

Lions fan expresses that cornerback Darius Slay should honor the terms of his current contract with the Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

medevacdic22

Post Combine Mock Draft Roundup

Many draft analysts have reverted back to Lions selecting CB Jeff Okudah in latest round of mock drafts

John Maakaron

by

Chief Peshwego

Draft Profile: Nebraska NT Darrion Daniels

Logan Lamorandier profiles Nebraska NT Darrion Daniels in his latest draft profile

Logan Lamorandier

by

Trzcinski1968

Graham Glasgow: “I’m Bummed that I’m Not Able to Stay"

Detroit Lions will likely move on from Graham Glasgow this offseason

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Beat Writer Discusses Lions Best and Worst Free Agent Signing Since 2015

Read who was the best and worst free agent acquisition in the last five years

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Injury Update: LB Jahlani Tavai Cleared to Run

Linebacker has been cleared to run for the first time since injuring his shoulder back in December

John Maakaron

New Lions Coaching Staff Lack Experience in New Roles

LB coach Tyrone McKenzie is the only new hire who has been a position coach or coordinator prior to being promoted by the Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

kevinbear741

New Defensive Backs Coach Steve Gregory Scored TD on "Butt Fumble"

New Lions defensive backs coach has a special place in NFL history

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Should Lions Target S Karl Joseph in Free Agency?

Our Logan Lamorandier opines on whether or not the Lions should target S Karl Joseph in free agency

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions4Ever

2017 Redraft: Lions Should Have Selected T.J. Watt and George Kittle

Bob Quinn's 2017 Draft is turning out to be quite disappointing. Read what could have been done differently

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever