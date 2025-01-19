Amik Robertson Leaves Lions Game With Elbow Injury
The Detroit Lions’ defense has been decimated by injuries throughout the 2024 season. Over the course of the 17-game regular season, several key players such as Aidan Hutchinson, Derrick Barnes, Alim McNeill and Carlton Davis suffered significant injuries that have ended their season.
On Saturday, early in Detroit’s Divisional Round matchup against the Washington Commanders, cornerback Amik Robertson suffered an elbow injury on the team's second defensive snap of the night.
The injury occurred when he was defending a screen pass and appeared to take a hit from teammate Jack Campbell. He remained on the turf for several moments before being helped to the locker room. In the immediate aftermath of the injury, Robertson was deemed questionable to return.
Later in the first half, Robertson was downgraded to out. He was replaced by Kindle Vildor.
Robertson was riding a wave of momentum into Saturday's game, as his most recent performance was a strong one when matched up against Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. The fifth-year cornerback allowed Jefferson to haul in just three catches.
He has become a key piece for Detroit's defense since signing a two-year deal to join the organization this offseason. He began the year by winning the slot-cornerback job. After the injury to Carlton Davis, the Lions tasked Robertson with lining up on the boundary.
With his physicality and toughness, Robertson has been able to stand out opposite rookie cornerback Terrion Arnod,
Detroit's defense was able to hold Washington to no points on the Commanders' first drive of the game, as they stuffed a fourth-down quarterback sneak attempt by backup QB Marcus Mariota.