Amon-Ra St. Brown Admits to Offseason Surgery
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been noticeably absent from the action during the team's two open practice sessions of organized team activities.
The two-time First Team All-Pro has spent time working on the sidelines throughout offseason workouts, rather than on the field with his teammates in preparation for the upcoming 2025 season.
On Thursday, St. Brown explained that his absence was related to an offseason surgery that he underwent. He noted that it was simply a procedure to clean up the knee, and did not explain what specifically the surgery was.
The USC product was working out on the sidelines at Thursday's practice, and expects to be ready when the team opens training camp in July.
"I had a surgery on my knee after the season just to clean some stuff up," St. Brown said. "So been rehabbing that, but I should be good to go."
During Thursday's walkthrough session, St. Brown was working out and tossing a ball with rookie wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa. St. Brown has connected with the rookie early in their time together, including an appearance that TeSlaa made on St. Brown's podcast during the NFLPA Rookie Premier.
"Yeah, he's a good dude. I was able to chat with him a little bit when he first got here," St. Brown explained. "Had him on my podcast which was pretty cool, got to know a little bit more about him, talked to him throughout that weekend. Isaac's awesome. I wasn't here for rookie minicamp so I wasn't able to see the stuff that he was doing. Just being around him, sounds like a great dude. Quiet, which I can respect."