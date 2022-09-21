Skip to main content

Amon-Ra St. Brown Earns NFC Award

Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to earn accolades for his Week 2 performance.

The accolades continue to pour in for me Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. 

On Wednesday morning, it was announced Detroit’s second-year wideout had been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week. 

Against the Washington Commanders, St, Brown was able to tie an NFL record for most consecutive games with eight or more receptions. 

“He’s a very friendly target is the best way to describe it, if that makes sense. Always comes back to the ball, always catches the ball away from his body, is always where he needs to be, understands coverage, understands what I’m looking at, what I’m looking for,” quarterback Jared Goff said postgame. “Always asking questions. Comes downhill when he’s breaking out on that touchdown just to make sure that guy can’t make a play on it. 

“Little things like that that typically you can’t teach, and he has it. So, it’s a guy I’m lucky to play with, and sky’s the limit for him.”

In his second season in Motown, the ex-Trojans wideout is demonstrating an ability to run crisp routes and make himself a target Goff must scan the field to find. 

Former Lions wideout Golden Tate has also taken notice of what the talented wideout is capable of, posting on social media that St. Brown has elite potential. 

