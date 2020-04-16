AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah: Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah Is Safest Pick for Lions at No. 3

Vito Chirco

The Lions should go big or go home at No. 3 overall, and draft former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

However, anyone with a sane mind knows that’s not going to happen.

Instead, Detroit is bound to play it safe.

And if it does, taking former Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah would be the safest option possible for the organization with the pick, according to NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah.

"I know exactly what position he (Okudah) plays. I've seen him play that position against elite competition, and I've seen him play it at a very high, consistent level. So, to me, Okudah would be the safest," Jeremiah said to Detroit Free Press Lions beat writer Dave Birkett as part of a teleconference Thursday.

Jeremiah also labeled Clemson product Isaiah Simmons as the player with the most upside -- out of Simmons, Okudah and Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown.  

He provided Simmons' athleticism and ability to play a myriad of positions as the reasons why.

Simmons lined up at six different positions in 2019 -- safety, outside linebacker, inside linebacker, middle linebacker, cornerback and on the defensive line.

Jeremiah, however, did admit that Simmons brings with him "a little bit of risk, just because he does so many different things."

He added, "You've got to hope that you can get him (Simmons) to be comfortable before you start really expanding his role." 

The 2020 NFL Draft kicks off next Thursday at 8 p.m. EST, and will air LIVE on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

Related

GM Bob Quinn Needs to Expand Horizons and Trade with Teams Other than Patriots

Detroit Lions Pre-Draft Mock Draft Roundup 

2020 Detroit Lions Mock Draft: 7-Rounds w/ Trades

3 Reasons Why Jeff Okudah Will Be Better than Darius Slay in 2020

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Detroit Lions Announce Roster Cuts ahead of NFL Draft

Lions announce roster moves ahead of 2020 NFL Draft

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Detroit Lions Draft CB Shaquill Griffin in 2017 Draft Do-Over

Our Dakota Brecht takes a look at what could have been had the Detroit Lions selected cornerback Shaquill Griffin in the 2017 NFL Draft

Dakota Brecht

by

DetroitsFinest1

GM Bob Quinn Needs to Become More Aggressive in NFL Draft

In his tenure, GM Bob Quinn has not made many trades in the NFL Draft

John Maakaron

by

The Karras Gamble

Running Back Possibilities for Lions in 2020 NFL Draft

Our Logan Lamorandier takes a look at some running back possibilities for the Detroit Lions in the 2020 NFL Draft

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

3 Bold Predictions for Lions in 2020 NFL Draft

Our Vito Chirco provides his three bold predictions for the Detroit Lions in the 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

Why WR Chase Claypool Would Make Detroit Lions Offense Unstoppable

Wide receiver Chase Claypool impressed many with his performance at the NFL combine. Read why he should be targeted by the Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

3 Reasons Why Jeff Okudah Will Be Better than Darius Slay in 2020

Our Vito Chirco provides three reasons for why Jeff Okudah will be better than former Detroit Lions Cornerback Darius Slay in 2020

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

Draft Analyst Charles Davis Explains Detroit Lions Draft Needs

Find out what Charles Davis of NFL Network thinks the Lions areas of need are ahead of the 2020 NFL draft

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Potential Successors for Wide Receiver Marvin Jones in the 2020 NFL Draft

Our Logan Lamorandier takes a look at potential successors for Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Marvin Jones in the 2020 NFL Draft

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

3 Reasons Lions Have Failed Matthew Stafford

Our Dakota Brecht provides three reasons for why the Detroit Lions have failed Matthew Stafford

Dakota Brecht

by

Megatron888