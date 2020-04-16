The Lions should go big or go home at No. 3 overall, and draft former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

However, anyone with a sane mind knows that’s not going to happen.

Instead, Detroit is bound to play it safe.

And if it does, taking former Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah would be the safest option possible for the organization with the pick, according to NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah.

"I know exactly what position he (Okudah) plays. I've seen him play that position against elite competition, and I've seen him play it at a very high, consistent level. So, to me, Okudah would be the safest," Jeremiah said to Detroit Free Press Lions beat writer Dave Birkett as part of a teleconference Thursday.

Jeremiah also labeled Clemson product Isaiah Simmons as the player with the most upside -- out of Simmons, Okudah and Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

He provided Simmons' athleticism and ability to play a myriad of positions as the reasons why.

Simmons lined up at six different positions in 2019 -- safety, outside linebacker, inside linebacker, middle linebacker, cornerback and on the defensive line.

Jeremiah, however, did admit that Simmons brings with him "a little bit of risk, just because he does so many different things."

He added, "You've got to hope that you can get him (Simmons) to be comfortable before you start really expanding his role."

The 2020 NFL Draft kicks off next Thursday at 8 p.m. EST, and will air LIVE on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

