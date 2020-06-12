AllLions
NFL Analyst Predicts 3-13 Lions Record

Vito Chirco

Here's something to ruin your day, Lions fans. A prediction pegging the franchise to finish under .500 and in last place in the NFC North for a third consecutive season.  

The projection comes courtesy of Adam Rank of the NFL Network.

He believes the Lions will win just three games for a second straight year and that one of their three victories will come in their Week 1 contest vs. the divisional rival Chicago Bears.  

In fact, he has Detroit losing five straight games after its season-opening victory at Ford Field.

His projected five-game losing streak is against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2, the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3, the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 and the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7.

He has the Lions breaking their losing streak the following week at home against the Indianapolis Colts.

The only other win he predicts is in Wk. 12 at home and on Thanksgiving against the Houston Texans.

So, yes, it means he has the Lions failing to win a game on the road in 2020.

If you think the organization's head man Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn are surviving that, you have another thing coming.

Expect a 3-13 finish to officially bring an end to the "Quinntricia" era in the Motor City.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

Wow! At least Lions beat the Bears. What a horrible thought. Don’t think I can handle another three win season

