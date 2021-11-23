Report: Bears Andy Dalton Expected to Start against Lions

Justin Fields is not likely to start Thursday at Ford Field.

Prior to the 2021 NFL Draft, a portion of the Detroit Lions fanbase wanted to draft Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields out of Ohio State.

With Detroit's front office targeting an offensive lineman, Fields has earned starts his rookie season in the NFL, including defeating the Lions, 24-14, back in early October.

After injuring his ribs in the first half against the Baltimore Ravens, Fields is now not expected to suit up and play, paving the way for backup Andy Dalton to start on Thanksgiving against the Lions.

Fields finished the afternoon 4-of-11 for 79 yards with a lost fumble.

Dalton said he feels prepared to start if the Bears first round draft pick's rib injury prevents him from playing at Ford Field.

"I prepare the same way I've prepared this whole year," Dalton said. "So if I'm starting I'll be ready to go."

Jared Goff 'looked pretty good' tossing football on Monday

Lions quarterback Jared Goff was able to toss the football on Monday and is still in play to start against a divisional foe.

"We weren’t just playing catch like out in the backyard since it’s Thanksgiving week. We tested him," Campbell said on Monday. "It wasn’t like, we didn’t go 40 plays or 50 throws -- but yet it was enough to see how he felt, did he have some whip on the ball, what was his comfort level and it was enough to give him some reps today for sure."

If Goff is unable to start, backup Tim Boyle will earn his second start of the season.

Boyle's first career start did not go as planned, as the 27-year-old quarterback went 15 of 23 for 77 total yards and two interceptions.