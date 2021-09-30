Anthony Lynn Addresses USC Rumors

Detroit Lions Anthony Lynn is focused on his current role as offensive coordinator with his new team.

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn found himself in the center of a coaching rumor earlier this week.

After USC dismissed head coach Clay Helton, a report surfaced that boosters had reached out to Lynn to gauge his interest in becoming their next head football coach.

"I'm surprised that was the fourth question, I was waiting on that one," Lynn said when the topic was brought up at his Thursday media session.

Lynn went on to explain, "My sister graduated from USC, half of my family is in California. All the guys that I played with went through USC, you know. So, of course those guys have talked to me and that's flattering, but to be honest with you, I'm surprised this even went public."

In terms of contact with the school itself, Lynn denied speaking with any representatives from USC.

"No, I haven't spoken with USC at all. My focus is one million percent right here with the Detroit Lions. I love what coach Campbell and Brad Holmes are doing. The Ford family. I love the grit in our players. I love this fan base. We want to win for these people and we're going to build a consistent winner here. But, this is where my focus is right now."

After being let go as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers following the 2020 season, Lynn was asked if he has ever contemplated working with young people as a head coach at the collegiate level.

"It's got to be an honor and a privilege to work with young men and help them develop in life," Lynn said. "But, you can also do that in the National Football League as well."