Anthony Lynn on Ravens 'Aggressive' Defense: 'There Are Holes'

The challenge for the Detroit Lions' offense and the coaching staff will be handling the aggressive defense of the Baltimore Ravens in their upcoming Week 3 matchup.

But, as the Ravens prepare to march into Ford Field this Sunday, the AFC North contenders are an injured bunch after their surprise victory over the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

Baltimore is dealing with injuries along their defensive line and in the secondary.

As a result, the Ravens are giving up an average of close to nine yards per pass attempt to their opponents and quarterbacks have been able to enjoy success against their defense.

Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn acknowledged the aggressiveness of the Ravens defense, but also feels there will be opportunities to find open lanes when the pressure is dialed up.

“They are aggressive. They probably zero blitz more than anybody in the League right now," Lynn said. "So, you have to deal with that, but like I said, at the same time, when you pressure like that, you give things up. There are holes.”

Player to watch

Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh was recently named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after his solid performance against the Chiefs.

The rookie secured three tackles, including a forced a fumble that he recovered to all but seal Baltimore's Week 2 victory.

Jared Goff 'faster' than some may believe

Not too many Lions supporters would have predicted that quarterback Jared Goff would have finished as the team's leading rusher against the Green Bay Packers.

When all was said and done, Goff finished with 46 yards rushing, and even demonstrated his scrambling abilities when offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn called for scrambles.

Lynn explained to reporters on Thursday that it is imperative to keep defenses off balance, and an occasional rush by the quarterback can accomplish that task.

“Every now and then -- he’s faster than what you think. Every now and then, you’ve got to keep them off balance and let him keep it and run it," Lynn said. "He’s smart enough to get down and slide. So, that’s important.”