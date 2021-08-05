Anthony Lynn Likes Goff's Decision-Making, Will Take 'Calculated' Shots

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn does not want Detroit Lions to be one dimensional on offense.

One of the early storylines permeating all throughout Detroit Lions training camp has been the high frequency of short, immediate passes by quarterback Jared Goff.

It is no secret that Goff thrives when he has a solid run game and can keep defenses honest with play-action passes down the field.

Through the first week of camp with the Lions, Goff has checked it down to his running backs and tight ends with a relatively high rate of frequency.

For Detroit's new offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, he has been impressed with Goff's decision-making and believes the team will take 'calculated' shots down the field, presumably utilizing play-action calls.

"We've been doing this, passing the ball. We've been doing this back in OTA's, and I've seen plenty of deep balls downfield," Lynn told reporters on Thursday. "I know Jared (Goff) has a very talented arm. Out here on the field, I like some of the decisions that he's making. He's taking what the defense is giving him. That's what good quarterbacks do. They just take what you give them and then they go over the top when they're supposed to."

Lynn added, "That's kind of how I see us operating. We got to run the football, obviously, and keep people honest on that way. But, we don't want to be one dimensional. We have got to be balanced. We got to do both. And we have to take those calculated shots."

© Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

© Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Lynn believes offense has speedy wideouts

Much of the focus has been on the top wideouts on the depth chart, including presumed No. 1 Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman.

Behind them are several wide receivers that have made plays and are in competition to be the Lions third and fourth receiver on the depth chart.

Among them are Kalif Raymond, Victor Bolden, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Quintez Cephus.

"I like some of these young guys so far," Lynn commented. "Kalif (Raymond) and Amon-Ra (St. Brown). These guys are stepping up. Victor (Bolden). I mean, these guy's got speed and can get down the field. With good run action, I think we can get behind some people."