Arnold, Anzalone 'Trending the Right Way' for Cardinals Game
Friday marks an important day for two significant members of the Detroit Lions defense.
After conducting morning walk-through, the Lions are hoping to get Terrion Arnold and Alex Anzalone actively involved in practice. This is another positive step for the pair of defenders who are integral to Detroit's defensive success.
Both Anzalone and Arnold returned to practice Friday, with the only reported absences being cornerback Ennis Rakestraw and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu.
Arnold, Detroit's prized first-round pick in the previous Draft, has been out each of the previous two practices with an illness. However, coach Dan Campbell said the team plans to have him available at Friday's practice.
The rookie has started each of the first two games this season, in which he has totaled nine tackles.
"Terrion, today will be a big day for him," Campbell said. "Today will be a big day for him. He was out there in walk-through, he's feeling much better. Today will be important for him, running around, practicing, we'll see what it looks like. But I'd say he's trending the right way."
Anzalone, meanwhile, has been in concussion protocol after suffering a brain injury in Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He serves as Detroit's defensive play-caller on the field, and he took a step in the right direction toward playing on Sunday when he returned to practice Thursday.
"Alex is really the same thing," Campbell said. "He's been going through the protocol and he was out there, he ran around a little bit. We'll see where he's at today. There again, it's hard to say. You just never know with the concussion protocol."
