NFC North News: New Favorite Emerges to Land Vikings DC Job

Aubrey Pleasant could be returning to Detroit Lions' coaching staff after all.

The Detroit Lions' coaching staff and their future in Motown has been a source of concern for supporters since the conclusion of the 2021 season.

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has been interviewed for the head coaching vacancies of the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints.

Earlier this week, it was reported the Minnesota Vikings have requested to interview defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant.

On Wednesday afternoon, a new name emerged as the frontrunner to become the Vikings new defensive coordinator.

ESPN reported that Ed Donatell, the ex-Broncos defensive coordinator, is now the leading candidate to land the same position on Kevin O'Connell's coaching staff.

According to SI's Inside The Vikings, "Donatell has worked with Vic Fangio for the past decade-plus. The two began coaching together on Jim Harbaugh's 49ers in 2011, with Fangio as the DC and Donatell as the defensive backs coach. It's worth noting that Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah joined the 49ers in 2013, so he's familiar with Donatell. Both Donatell and Fangio were hired in the same roles by John Fox and the Bears in 2015. When Fangio became the Broncos' head coach in 2019, he brought Donatell along as his defensive coordinator. The two have led some very strong defenses over the past 11 seasons."

Retaining Pleasant for another season would be a bonus for Detroit's young secondary.

With Jeff Okudah and Jerry Jacobs rehabbing injuries, working with Pleasant for another season can only be a positive for Detroit's defense moving forward.

Amani Oruwariye is coming off of a season in which he secured six interceptions and Ifeatu Melifonwu will be looking to build upon his rookie season.