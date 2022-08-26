Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes is set to deal with a greater amount of pressure to perform, going into his second season as a pro.

Barnes struggled for the majority of his rookie campaign, finishing as one of the worst Pro Football Focus-graded linebackers in the entire league. Additionally, his overall grade, a 29.9 mark, was the lowest among all Lions players in 2021.

The Purdue product did still manage to finish with 67 total tackles, as well as four tackles for loss and two sacks. However, he, along with the rest of Detroit's linebackers group, failed to be consistently productive a year ago, and now the unit has no choice but to take a step forward this upcoming season.

Not only is there pressure on Barnes to showcase signs of improvement in year No. 2, but he also faces stiffer competition in the team's linebackers room, due to the emergence of rookie Malcolm Rodriguez.

The 2022 sixth-round pick has been a preseason darling for Kelvin Sheppard's position group, and it's pushed Barnes to perform at a higher level throughout training camp.

"That's what the whole room's about, just competition," Barnes told reporters Thursday. "We have a lot of guys that have come here to play. And, Malcolm, he's really advanced for how young he is. You know, we learn from each other. He's a good player, and he's pushing me to be better. And, that goes around for the whole room. So, we're just striving to be the best we can be, and not only as individuals but as a group."

Barnes credits Sheppard, who presently serves as the Lions' linebackers coach, for helping him along in his development. He expressed Thursday that he believes Sheppard has helped him grow into a more mentally-sound player.

"I just see things different," Barnes said. "Seeing, I know this is a football term, but seeing from three to two, like things like that, crossing routes and knowing where to be. Just the game has definitely slowed down for me this year. And, that's a big thanks to Coach 'Shepp', because we obviously set up in his office, and he went through a few offices to kind of help me develop that, you know, kind of help me develop being that mental linebacker that knows the game and knows what to do. And, I'm still developing that, so I know Coach Shepp will help me with that."

As Barnes continues to prepare for the 2022 season, his biggest emphasis is on getting better every single day.

"My day-by-day routine is (to) try to get better, try to eliminate the mistakes and come out and have fun," Barnes said. "That's been my biggest thing, is knowing the game, (and) going out there and executing whatever coach (Sheppard) wants me to."